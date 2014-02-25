Apple Springs ISD promoting reading with coffee shop library

Sophomore Jax Kendrick says stops at the Apple Springs mediacenter have become a part of his school routine.

"We just sit andtalk, drink coffee and enjoy ourselves," said Kendrick.

In fact many of the students here said they make a stop hereabout three or four times a day, either to grab a cup of coffee, work on schoolprojects or catch up on some reading.

"It's just like abetter setting a more friendly setting," said Kendrick.

The new on campus media center was converted from two largeclassrooms and is set up similar to a Starbucks or a local coffee shop.

"We thought since weneeded an update lets really go for it," said Cody Moree, Superintendent.

Rather than sitting in a classroom or your typical librarystudents can come here and cozy up next to the fireplace with their favoritebook.

Superintendent Cody Moree says reading is the foundation oflearning and they wanted to create an environment where students would love toread.

"We wanted an area where the kids wanted to be and to putthings that were a part of their world," said Moree.

Which meant giving students access to various technologylike ipads, kindles, laptops and even a flat screen T. V.

"If there a book Imay need to do a report over its just really awesome to have a kindle where Ican have any book I need," said Gabby Stanley, 11th grade student.

Moree says the students not only enjoy the facility but takepride in the work they put into it.

"Painting, movingstuff around helping tear down walls stuff like that," said Adrien Lee, 9thgrade student.

Students have access to the facility since the beginning ofthe month. Moree says there is a conventional library located on the elementaryschool campus.

