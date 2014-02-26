2 people injured in 1-vehicle accident on FM 58, 1 airlifted for treatment

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident onFM 58 near Airport Road Wednesday morning.

According to Texas Department of Public SafetyTrooper Clint Henderson, Jodi Wood, of Lufkin, was driving a white DodgeChallenger on FM 58 when she lost control in a curve, went off the road, andwound up in the ditch. The accident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m.Wednesday.

Wood was airlifted from the scene for treatment ofher injuries. Henderson said he didn't know which hospital she was being takento. Chase Miller, 29, of Lufkin, was taken to Memorial Hospital.

