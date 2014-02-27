Nacogdoches teen found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping

Wednesday nightNacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges confirmed the girl reported missing Monday night has been found safe in Lubbockand the suspect has been arrested.

NoemiVelazquez was reported about 10 p.m. Monday, she is now in CPS custody inLubbock.

"Themother assumed at the time that she was in some extracurricular activity at theschool, so later than evening around 8 p.m., and she couldn't find her daughterthere," Bridges said.

Juan Delacruz,28, of Center was booked into the Lubbock County Jail Thursday morning.

Delacruzhas been charged with aggravated kidnapping and has a hold from Border Patrol.

Bridgessays a deputy left for Lubbock Thursday morning to bring Velazquez back to Nacogdoches.

"Right now we want tobring this girl home, bring her home to her parents so they can see her andwe're going to conduct our investigation on our end to see exactly whathappened," said Bridges.

Bridges says Delacruz willbe transported back to Nacogdoches next week, he says Delacruz could be lookingat more charges for crimes that occurred in Lubbock.

Copyright 2014KTRE. All rights reserved.