Mt. Enterprise VFD defends house fire response time

Thursday night we told youthe story of the Mt. Enterprise home destroyed by a house fire earlier thisweek.

Residents made complaintsabout the community's low water pressure and the response time of the firedepartment.

The homeowner Lisa Harris toldKTRE it took the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department and hour to arrive onscene.

Friday firefighter Tim Wheatshowed us the report log showing that crews were called at 5:20p.m. and arrivedto the scene at 5:42 p.m.

Wheat said the departmentresponded to the scene with three trucks and crews from Timpson and Hendersonwere also on scene.

But despite their best efforts the home isunlivable.

"The likely hood ofsaving a wood frame home like that is slim to none. As a matter of the timeissue our response time is within the national average of seven to ten minutes fora volunteer fire department," said Wheat.

Wheat says it took 3000gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

About the water pressure issue we spoke with Mt.Enterprise water supply representative John Henry, he said that community is 10miles from the city coverage area and there are two closer water systems to thecommunity.

We attempted to contact Minden Water Supplyand Arlam Concord Water Supply but they did not return our phone calls.

