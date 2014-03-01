Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after eating marijuana

Nacogdoches Police Officers arrested a man Friday night after he ate marijuana during a parking violation.

According to Nacogdoches Police report, Jonathan Anders, 24, was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a violation on the 1700 block of Boney Street at 9:45 p.m.

The report said that the vehicle was parked facing the wrong way.

According to the report, Anders ate the marijuana to keep officers from finding it in the car.

It is unknown how much Anders ate at this time but there was very little residue left in the bag.

Anders was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

