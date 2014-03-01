Lufkin woman arrested for 4th DWI

A Lufkin woman was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Lufkin Police Report, officers responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver on the 200 Block of S. Chestnut Street.

The report said officers located the vehicle and the driver, Marsnell Gore, 47, who showed signs of intoxication.

According to the report, Gore failed a field sobriety test, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Gore has been previously convicted for DWI three times.

