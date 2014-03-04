1 of 3 suspects connected to Lufkin man found dead in burned truck pleads guilty

According to the Angelina County grand jury indictment released Thursday, two suspects were indicted in connection to the death of a Lufkin man found in a burning pickup truck in August.

One of two suspects indicted in connection to the death of a Lufkin man found in a burning pickup in August 2013 pleaded guilty to a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence Tuesday morning.

Daniel Andres Muniz, 30, of Winnie, appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning. The next step will be a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually take up to 90 days to complete.

An Angelina county grand jury indicted Muniz and Kristine Maldonado Garcia, 26, of Lufkin in October 2013. Garcia was charged with murder.

Muniz and Garcia are two of three suspects connected to the death of Efren Mora Elizondo,47. The third suspect, Miguel Hernandez-Monsivais, 22, of Lufkin, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, and authorities have not located him yet.

According to a police investigation, Garcia helped Monsivais lure Elizondo to Monsivais' home on Aug. 15, where Monsivais beat Elizondo to death because he thought Elizondo was a "snitch." An affidavit states Monsivais is a drug dealer and wanted to make a statement to the drug community.

Police believe Muniz helped Monsivais get rid of the body by putting it in the back of Elizondo's pickup and torching it in the area of Renfro Drive.

Monsivais is described as Hispanic, six-foot-two, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning his current location can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Lufkin at (936) 639-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip at www.LufkinCrimeStoppers.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters never have to give their name and Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of any of these wanted persons.

