Man who kidnapped Lufkin woman at gunpoint accepts 518 days in prison, 10 years probation

One of two men arrested after a Lufkin woman was abducted at gunpoint in July 2013 accepted a plea bargain agreement of 518 days in state prison and 10 years probation for aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a drug charge Tuesday.

Toma Edwin Barlow, 40, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Wednesday. He was originally charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, state-jail felony fraudulent use of identifying information, Class-A misdemeanor evading arrest and two outstanding warrants.

The other man who was arrested at the same time as Barlow, Marcus Jermaine Robinson, 33, was charged with Class-A misdemeanor evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, police received a call of a black man pointing a gun at a white woman at Davis and Setliff Streets just after 10 p.m.

The first responding officers saw two men with a woman and one of the men was holding the woman by the arm.

The two men began to walk away quickly, then walked faster and ignored repeated commands to stop, according to the report. Officers reported witnessing Barlow throw a handgun down while he was fleeing. Robinson surrendered and was found to be in possession of two crack pipes, according to the report.

Police apprehended Barlow a short time later.

The woman told officers Barlow had come into the home of a mutual acquaintance and pointed a handgun at her. Then he took her from the home and threatened to shoot and kill her if she tried to run away.

