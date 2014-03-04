Lufkin woman who torched car of baby's father accepts 5 years probation

A Lufkin woman who torched a car owned by her baby's father accepted a plea deal of five years of probation Tuesday.

Glenda Marie Jackson, 21, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning. She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of arson.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lufkin Police officer responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 500 block of Hodge Street early in the morning of May 10. When the LPD officer got on the scene, he found an Oldsmobile Delta 88 fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Lufkin Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The affidavit stated that the car's owner called 911 at or about 5:45 on the morning of May 10 and told the dispatcher that his "baby momma" was at his house and trying to put something in his gas tank. The caller also said the woman was wearing all black clothing.

"During the call [the owner of the car] stated the person trying to pour something in his gas tank was Glenda Jackson," the affidavit stated.

In addition, the father of Jackson's baby told the dispatcher that the woman was violating a criminal trespass warning by being on his property.

The affidavit stated that Lufkin fire marshal Steve McCool determined that the fire started in the back seat of the Oldsmobile near the driver's side.

"There were no reasonable or competent sources of ignition in the area of origin, indicating the ignition source was brought into the area of origin," the affidavit stated.

When McCool spoke to the car's owner, the man explained that he was at the corner of Knight and Lubbock Streets when he allegedly saw Jackson a block away. She allegedly had a white cup in her hand and was approaching the man's house.

According to the affidavit, the father of Jackson's child told authorities that she was mad at him because he took her cell phone away earlier that morning and would not give it back. He said that as soon as he saw her walking toward his house with the white cup in her hand, he told her he was going to call the police.

The car's owner said he jumped on his bike and rode to the Lufkin Civic Center to get away from Jackson because she had chased him with a knife, the affidavit stated.

Initially, Jackson told LPD investigators that the last time she touched the car or anything in it was five days before the fire, according to the affidavit. She also denied removing an air tank from the car. When Jackson was advised that, the LPD was looking for fingerprints on the air tank, she admitted to removing it less than two hours before the fire.

Jackson told police that she was going to pawn the air tank but forgot it when she left. She also said after she left the residence on Hodge Street, she and her baby's father got into an argument on the street at about 4 a.m.

Even though Jackson also denied having a white cup in her hand, video footage from the nearby Garrett Primary campus showed a female matching Jackson's description walking toward the house in the 500 block of Hodge Street, carrying a whit cup. Two school employees told police that they saw Jackson walk across the school grounds and also said she had a white cup in her hand.

The arrest affidavit stated that Jackson came to the Lufkin Police Department on May 24 and allegedly made a written and video recorded statement admitting that she started the car fire.

