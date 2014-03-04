Highway 59 blocked by plastic pipes from toppled 18-wheeler

A 45-year-old truck driver walked away unharmed after his big rig overturned in Lufkin.

The 18-wheeler driver toppled over on the US Highway 59 South clover leaf around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Driver Mack Thompson was carrying plastic pipe. Thompson said his load shifted on him while he was driving around the curve.

An ambulance was on scene but the driver declined to be transported to a hospital.

