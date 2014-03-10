Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young girls

Authorities have arrested a Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 9 and 10, earlier this year.

Brian Elray Garrett, 34, is charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girls told Harold's House counselors that Garrett had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions since the beginning of the year.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said Garrett came to the sheriff's office with a lawyer last Friday to turn himself in.

Sanches says this latest arrest is following a growing trend in the county.

"I always say that it's a crime we see several times a week and so it seems like we're seeing more," said Sanches.

Harold's House Community Education Director Ashley Cook says last year 70,000 sexual assault of a child cases were reported in Texas.

But on a national scale the numbers are getting smaller.

"It had been one in four girls and one in six boys who were sexually abused by age 18 the newest numbers we are hearing now is one and 10," said Cook.

Cook says last year Harold House has 230 cases and she says they are hoping that public awareness, and prevention training will help that number to go down.

"We get around 30 cases a month here at Harold's House which us just too high a number, one child it too many," said Cook.

In 2010 his brother Byrce Garrett was arrested for molesting two girls that were three and four years old.

Both Cook and Sanches say in most cases the children know the abusers.

"Its someone in the family or activity they're involved in, someone they come in contact with regularly its someone the family knows and trusts," said Cook.

And the best way to keep children safe is to teach children what types of interactions are right and wrong and keep the lines of communication open.

"Children they're innocent they are young kids and they should be kids and let them grow up and they shouldn't see things that are damaging to their minds, said Sanches .

An investigator with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for Garrett's arrest on March 5. He was booked in the Angelina County Jail on Friday, where he is being held on a $225,000 collective bail.

