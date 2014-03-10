Kurth Memorial Library hosting spring break activities

Children in Lufkin kicked off their spring break at the library.

Every day this week Kurth Memorial Librarywill hosting craft time in the morning and a movie time in the evening. Monday morningthe kids participated in sand art. Library officials say throughout the weekthey will have stained glass projects, animal themed crafts and other projects.

"The library is aservice to the community and this is one of those things we get to not onlyprovide something for kids to do during spring break so they aren't home beingbored but to also bring people into the library, said Lorraine Simoneau,Library Director.

All of these programs arefree to the community, morning crafts start at 11:00 a.m. every day this week.

