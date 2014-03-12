Volunteers work to benefit family of 4-year-old killed in ATV accident

An assembly line of hamburgers, chips and love filled thefoyer at Grace Care Center Wednesday afternoon.

"God's told us tolove people, love him and this is a great opportunity for that," said JeffreyFatheree, Executive Director, Grace Care Center.

About 30 volunteers worked to prepare over 700 hamburgerplates to benefit the family of a four-year-old killed in an ATV crash on March1st.

Mia Castillo was one of the three kids in the ATV at thetime of the accident, her funeral was Tuesday.

Volunteer George Fowler says now they hope to ease theburden of a family in mourning.

"The financial needis just a general need for the family, funeral expenses and those types ofthings," said George Fowler, CFO, Pineywoods Academy.

Mia was a in the pre-k program at Pineywoods CommunityAcademy Fowler describes Mia as happy child who always had a smile on her face.

"She was just abeautiful little girl," said Fowler.

Once the hamburger plates were made, volunteers deliveredthem throughout the community.

Grace Care Center Executive Director Jeffrey Fatheree saysall of the supplies were donated Brookshire Brothers, Chick-fil-a and otherlocal businesses.

"That's the way we'vealways done, we've always taken care of our own," said Fatheree.

The benefit raised over $3,000 but Fatheree says theirefforts go beyond any certain amount.

"The financial portionof this, I'm sure will be very helpful to the family, the big issue is itsgoing to provide human touch and human compassion," said Fatheree.

An account hasalso been set up at First Bank & Trust under the name Keeli Antee foranyone who would like to donate.

Copyright 2014 KTRE.All rights reserved.