Date night to become a Downtown Lufkin tradition

Thursday night Journey Magazine hosted its second DowntownDate Night.

Magazine officials say they are hoping to turn date nightinto a downtown tradition.

The night includes; live music, carriage rides, a magicianand a movie.

Many of the downtown shops will be open and have variousspecials and give-a-ways.

Also the restaurants will have dinner specials and happyhour.

Date night takes place on the second Thursday of everymonth.

"It's something differentand its very nostalgic, downtown, it used to be so busy down here a long timeago and we want to bring that back, there's so much to offer," saidCrystal Capps, Public Relations, Journey Magazine.

The carriage ride around downtowncosts $25 all the other live entertainment is free.

