Nacogdoches PD: Drugs found in suspect’s underwear during theft arrest

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday night after attempting to steal from Wal-Mart.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, the theft happened on the 4000 Block of North Street.

The report said James Tyler McKinney, 18, was detained by loss prevention for concealing merchandise on his person.

McKinney was arrested and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

According to the report, McKinney was found to be hiding marijuana inside his underwear in an attempt to get rid of it inside the jail.

McKinney was charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third degree felony.

