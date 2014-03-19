ADAC in need of dress donations for Prom Project

Promseason is drawing near and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council is seeking thepublic's help for donations for theirProm Project.

Prevention Director Kim Simmons says"Prom Project" gives girls that can't afford dresses and accessoriesfor prom everything they need to enjoy their night.

The program also teachesthem safety on prom night and about the dangers of underage drinking.

ADAC says they are also inneed of shoes and accessories.

"It's unbelievablethis something to remember this is more than I ever thought I would have, wesee a lot of tearful moms and just a lotof girls every year cry when they get these dresses because it's something theynever expected to get," said Kim Simmons, Prevention Director, ADAC.

There is no financialcriteria to meet. Anyone in need of a dress just needs to call and setup anappointment. For information contact ADAC: 936-634-5837 ext:221

