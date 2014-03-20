Pines Theater weekend movie will benefit American Cancer Society

This weekend a movieshowing at the Pines Theater is going to benefit a good cause.

The downtown theater willbeing showing The Bucket List Saturday night and a portion of the ticket saleswill be donated to the American Cancer's Society's Relay for Life.

Theater Director Brant Leesays they are excited to give back to the Lufkin community.

" The way downtownhas been coming to life we want to take part and show interest in the communityand show we're going to go the extra mile to help everybody out," said Lee.

Tickets for the movie cost$5 the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Relay for Life in Lufkin will be May 2nd.

