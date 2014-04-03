Lufkin consignment store collecting wedding dresses to convert into angel gowns

One Lufkin consignment shop iscollecting wedding dresses.

Generations Consignment Store istaking the dress donations to deliver to NICU Helping Hands.

The NICU Helping Hands is a programthat makes angel gowns for babies who pass away.

The angel gowns are given to thefamilies free of charge at their request.

"I've had my dressfor ten years now just hanging in a closet I know my daughter isn't going towant to wear it I'm not going to really want to sell it to anybody so this isjust a great way to know that it's going to a good cause," said ErinGallagher, Owner, Generations Consignment Store.

Store owner Erin Gallagheris hoping to collect 25 gowns during the month of April.

For more information onthe helping hands visit www.nicuhelpinghands.org

