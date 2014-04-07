Huntington man gets 10 years for touching 6-year-old girl inappropriately during sleepover

An Angelina County judge sentenced a 48-year-old man to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for touching a 6-year-old girl inappropriately during a sleepover that occurred at a Huntington home on Dec. 10, 2012.

Michael Wayne Langley, 48, of Huntington, appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Monday morning. Previously, he had pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Langley's wife, Tracy Langley, was in court to show her support for her husband. She told the judge that if the court granted Michael Langley probation, they would move to Tennessee.

"We'd be living in a place behind his son, and his son has gotten Michael a job with the company he works for," Tracy Langley said. "He wouldn't get to be around his grandchildren."

When Langley took the stand, he said when he touched the 6-year-old girl inappropriately, it was not intentional.

"I rolled her over because her knees touched my back and woke me up," Michael Langley said.

Langley was arrested for the crime in January 2013. According to the arrest affidavit, the polygraph test showed deception when he was asked about his intentions in touching the girl. The affidavit stated that when Langley was re-interviewed, he admitted to having sexual thoughts when he touched the girl inappropriately.

Chief Bobby Epperly of the Huntington Police Department said they started their investigation in early December 2012. He said during an interview at Harold's House, a local child advocacy center, the 6-year-old girl told investigators that she was sleeping in the same bed with Langley, his wife, and an 8-year-old girl during a sleepover when he allegedly touched her inappropriately on the outside of her clothes.

The girl told investigators that Langley allegedly asked her if she wanted to touch his "private part." She then told him to stop, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.