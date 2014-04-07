Lufkin's Armed Forces Reserve Center renamed after local veteran

The Lufkin Armed Forces Reserve center was given a new name Monday afternoon memorializing the service of Lufkin native and decorated veteran Staff Sergeant John. H. Taylor.

"He's the greatest man I ever knew," he's just so deserving of this honor, said Mary Taylor.

Taylor served his country for nearly four years and was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star both for valor he was released from active duty in 1945.

"World War 2 broke out he volunteered and went into the 506th Parachute infantry regiment, 101st air borne division he stayed in that same unit throughout the war," said Michael Taylor, son.

Taylor's son Michael says his father was instrumental in establishing the Texas Army National Guard in Lufkin and served as a member of the unit for years after it was founded.

A few years ago the Lufkin City council decided to name the facility for a local veteran; they put together a research committee to find out what local veterans qualify.

"They felt his service his name, his actions and awards immolate what a solider should be," said Mark Vincent, Specialist.

Specialist Mark Vincent says his Taylor's name will be an example for every solider to step into the building.

"It's a real honor to all of us," said Vincent.

"The reserve center was built in 2012 and serves as a training centre for 400 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers."

"We continue our education to better prepare ourselves for homeland deployment also overseas deployment," said Vincent.

While always remembering the sacrifice and bravery of those who came before them.

Staff Sergeant Taylor died on May 2nd 2007 at his home in Lufkin, he was 89 years old.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.