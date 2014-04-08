Enrollment for Camp Centerstage kicks off this week

Enrollment for Camp Centerstagekicked off this week.

This is the 12th year theAngelina Arts Alliance has hosted the camp, for 1st- 12th graders.

The camp's mission is toenrich, educate and entertain through performing arts.

There are three different sessions fordifferent age groups.

From performing, to creating costumes and scenerystudents will learn skills that will help them on and off the stage.

"They are experienceskids might have never done and not only give them training in the performingarts but in things they can do in everyday life, it builds their confidence,"said Ginger Trotter, Marketing and Production, Angelina Arts Alliance.

Enrollments started yesterdayand will continue until May 3rd.

Scholarships are availableto any student interested in attending.

For more information visitthe Angelina Arts Alliance website: www.angelinarts.org

