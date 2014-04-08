Lufkin E-Tech hosting job fair Thursday

Business is booming at E-Tech in Lufkin andthey've got plenty of positions to fill.

Thursday the call center will host a hot doglunch and job fair. They are looking to hire mainly sales agents, RecruiterSarai Rodriguez anyone interested can come in fill out an application andinterview on site.

Rodriguez says those hired can take advantageof the company's benefits package.

"We have tuitionreimbursement day care reimbursement, 401K, we have the full benefits going onwe are not specifically requiring community members to have sales experiencebecause we have a wonderful detailed training program," said Rodriguez.

The training program laststhree weeks during that time new hires will learn about the companies products.

The job fair is Thursdayfrom 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

