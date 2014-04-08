Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman leaves kids home alone to beat up her husband, another woman

A Nacogdoches woman was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting her husband and another female.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, officers responded a residence on the 100 block of Lynn Street. Upon arrival officers has to break up the disturbance and detained, Jennifer Lee Anderson,37.

The report says Anderson was highly intoxicated and the victim was trying to keep her from assaulting the other female.

The female victim told officers that Anderson pinched her arm, pulled her hair and slammed her head into the bathroom sink.

According to the report, officers found that Anderson left her two children, ages 8 and 12, at a residence alone during the incident.

The report says the children were left alone for a few hours, they were later released to their father.

Anderson has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, assault by threat or contact and two felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.