2nd annual Red Dirt Mud Run set for Saturday

Saturday the Nacogdoches Jaycessare hosting the second annual Red Dirt Mud Run.

Last year the 5k mudobstacle course had 617 runners this weekend they are expecting 750 to 800.

The 5k includes 20 mudobstacles including vertical wall climbs, over and under logs balance beamwalks and monkey bars.

Treasurer Tim Ward saysthe course took about four months to build. Proceeds collected from this dirtymud run will go to organizations that help children in the Nacogdochescommunity.

"Its really a greattime people get out there they help each other its all about team work andcompletion it's a build each other up type run," said Ward.

The race starts Saturdayat 8:00 a.m. runners can register the day of the event.

Volunteersare also needed. If interested volunteers can show up on race-day and check atthe registration table.

