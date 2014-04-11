Authorities release details of panty bandit’s trail hoping for more leads on the burglaries

On September 16, 2009 aburglary at an Angelina County home was the catalyst for a chain a pantyburglaries throughout the county.

Right now the AngelinaCounty Sheriff's Office is investigating 20 cases spanning nearly six years.

It began in 2009, the suspectstruck two homes one in September and then again in October.

The suspect struck againin October of 2010 and then again in December.

In early 2011 the panty banditinvaded another home in January but then went on a 10 month hiatus beforeburglarizing another home in November.

"That doesn't mean theydidn't hit in between that time, they just weren't reported," said Lt. PeteMaskunas, Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

Lieutenant Pete Maskunaswith the Angelina County Sheriff's Office says a majority of the crimeshappened during a clearing trend, just a couple days after bad weather, he saysthe suspect is likely monitoring their victims and entering homes in broaddaylight.

"The hours whenpeople go to work and are being reported later in the evening when people comehome from work," said Maskunas.

In 2012 the suspect struckeight times in February, March, July, September, twice in October, November andDecember.

Five homes wereburglarized in 2013 and Maskunas says all of those happened in homes on thewestside of Highway 59, the eastside of FM 58 and on county road 1818.

But the most recentburglary happened on South Chestnut, Maskunas says the suspect is somebody whohas the appearance of belonging in the neighborhood.

"They enter either a backdoor or a side door, some place they are not easily seen from the road,"said Maskunas.

Maskunas says that evidence in these crimeshas been sent to the FBI crime lab

But he doesn't believes the cases willescalate beyond burglaries and believes victims aren't in any physical danger.

Lieutenant Maskunas says the suspect hasburglarized some of the homes twice, in those cases he took an ipad, a drilland a home phone.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with anyinformation to come forward: 936-639-8728

