Lufkin city manager plans to retire from position

Lufkin city manager, Paul Parker, has planned to retire from his position by the end of this year.

Parker submitted his letter of retirement to Mayor Bob Brown and city council members during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

In his letter he stated his last day with the city of Lufkin will be December 12, 2014.

Lufkin council member, Robert Shankle, said Parker wanted to give city officials enough time to fill the position, but if a qualified candidate is found before his last day, Parker has agreed to step into a consultant role to assist in the transition.

Parker did not give a specific reason for his retirement. Shankle said, "He just decided to retire, and he is ready to enjoy life."

Paul Parker has served city manager since June 2004, working on various city projects to continue growth and enhance quality of life in the City of Lufkin.

Parker was the recipient of the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas City Management Association.

In October 2012, Parker was told he only one year to live. He underwent a major operation to receive a lung transplant, after he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, an incurable disease that was destroying his lungs.

In May 2013, following his remarkable recovery Parker was featured in KTRE's special report 'Survivors' after he returned to back to work to assume his duties as city manager.

"I really love Lufkinit's going to be hard for me to leave there are a lot of friends and we'veaccomplished a lot and there is still a lot to be done so it's always hard to walk away from a city that has been as goodto you as Lufkin has to me," said Parker.

Parker says that he andhis wife Sue plan to move to New Braunfuls to be closer to family.

