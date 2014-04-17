Central students help create life books for foster children

30 basketball players from central high school started Thursday,cutting and pasting, using their creativity to create life books forthe children at Buckner Family Place.

"When I grow up I want to work with foster kids so I'mreally glad I got this opportunity," said Shelby Owens, Student​.

The life books are essentially photo albums for each child andtheir foster family to document fun days and major milestones.

The students were set up at various stations from decorating, to filingand arranging, Foster Home Developer Danielle Nicholson says they hope to make200 life books.

"These kids who have been in and out of carethey often don't have those pictures to go back and look on," said Nicholson.

Each 20 page life book starts with the "Who Am I Page" andincludes pages for special holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas."

"Here'sthe first tooth that I lost, here is my first day at school and everybody lovespictures and to look back at that and its something great for them to look backat and cherish," said Jeff Brantner, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach.

Brantner and his wife are currently going through the adoptionprocess and he believes the life books are a keepsake each child will treasuretheir entire life.

"These kids going through this and not being able to have thosepictures and those memories I think it's going to be an unbelievablething," said Brantner.

Senior Chase Ponson says he's never done any scrapbooking but sayshe and his classmates are giving it their best to make life a little brighterfor each child.

"It feels really good to do it they've experiencedsomething no all of us have experienced and it feels good to help them out inthe long run," said Ponson.

And offer them a place to store their memories.

Danielle Nicholson with the Buckner Family Placesays they always welcome volunteers who would like to contribute to the lifebooks.

Nicholsonalso says their specific needs are binders, sheet protectors and any art andcraft materials for anyone who would like to donate to the ministry.

