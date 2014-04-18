Business releases surveillance footage of suspects' vehicle in Lufkin jewelry store robbery

Investigators with the Lufkin Police Department are hoping that surveillance camera footage from Beard's Fine Jewelers and from Screen Geeks will help them identify the four suspects in the brazen "snatch and grab" robbery that occurred at the jewelry store on Thursday.

In addition to the video footage from Beard's Fine Jewelers, Lufkin PD investigators also obtained surveillance camera footage from the Screen Geeks store located at 2950 S. John Redditt Drive.

On Wednesday, the silver Dodge pickup that was used in Thursday's "smash and grab" robbery was stolen from the Screen Geeks parking lot. In the video, the pickup can clearly be seen leaving the parking lot. A few seconds later, a tan SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, follows the pickup out of the parking lot.

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, 911 dispatch received a call that stated four suspects were robbing the Beard's Fine Jewelers located at 2002 South First Street at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday. A witness gave a description of the suspects' vehicle, along with the license plate number.

When LPD officers responded to the area, they found the Dodge pickup abandoned in a nearby parking lot. The press release stated that the pickup had been stolen from the Screen Geeks parking lot Wednesday evening.



"It is believed that the suspects may have gotten into a small, newer model, tan or beige SUV, possibly a Ford Edge," the press release stated.

Store employees told Lufkin Police officers that four suspects wearing masks entered the store. The press release stated that the employees sought safety at the back of the business.

"The suspects then began breaking the jewelry cases, taking an assortment of jewelry and leaving the store," the press release stated. "A total value of the stolen jewelry is not known at this time. No one was injured during the incident."

Sgt. David Casper, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, described the crime as a "smash and grab" robbery. He said no weapons were used and no verbal threats were used.

Screen Geeks employee Anthony Edwards was shocked Wednesdayafternoon as he watched someone drive out of the parking lot in his truck.

"I see my truck leavethe parking lot and the car just flies in behind it," said Edwards."

In the surveillance video you can see the 2004 Dodge Ram1500 drive out of the lot followed by another car.

Earlier in the video you can see the suspect's car drivingslowly around the parking lot before leaving with Edward's truck.

"It was one of theworst things that could ever happen to me, being robbed in broad daylight itssomething you'd never expect," said Edwards.

It wasn't until Thursday that the truck resurfaced on thescene of a robbery at Beard's Fine Jewelers.

"We are subject to alot of visibility and these thing have happened," said Darrell Beard, Owner,Beard's Fine Jewelers

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around twoThursday afternoon, officers received a call that four suspects had robbed thestore.

When officers arrived on scene they found the truckabandoned in the parking lot.

Owner Darrell beard says the store has 16 camera and theycould view the suspects from the time they entered the store until they left.

"They were completelycovered with hoodies and gloves and masks," said Beard.

Beard says the suspects were in the store for a minute and50 seconds, during that time they broke several cases and stole various piecesof jewelry.

"This is only thesecond time that we've actually been robbed in daylight hours," said Beard.

This morning Beard's staff was busy taking inventory butright now it's unknown to total value of the stolen jewelry.

"The silver lining inthis is that everyone is safe, no one was injured and that's our priority,"said Beard.

Edwards says the damage to his truckis estimated at about $1,300.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime should call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. People with information can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Lufkin at (936) 639-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers Web site.

Tipsters never have to give their names, and Crime Stoppers of Lufkin may pay a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

