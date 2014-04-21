Nacogdoches A cappella group looking to add members from Lufkin

The sweet sounds of decades past filled the North Street Church of Christ as the only women's acapella group in Nacogdoches rehearsed some of their favorite pieces.

"What you would consider your typical barber shop songs, Light a Rose, songs from the 70's and 80's like Dancing Queen and the Lion Sleeps tonight," said Kay Awtrey, Team Manager.

The Sweet Adelines Heart of the Pines Chorus is a four part harmony barber shop style group made up of about 22 women.

The all female chorus is split in the four parts, lead, tenor, baritone and bass.

"It's a combination of the high and the low voice so it's a little different than just singing alto or harmonizing," said Pattie Wheaton, Performance Coordinator.

The group was chartered nearly four years ago and is a part of an international organization of women singers.

Last year they had 30 performances in the community.

Team manager Kay Awtrey says members drive in from Cushing, Douglass and they are hoping to gain participation from singers in Lufkin.

"We just want the group to grow it would be wonderful to have 30 or 40 members," said Awtrey.

13-year-old Kristen Brewer says she's been singing since she was 4-years old and joined the chorus two months ago.

"I've learned how to sing clearer like a whole lot of new techniques and new songs, just a really good experience," said Brewer.

The tenor says so far she's performed twice in front of an audience and is learning to enjoy the spot light.

"I'm kind of shy but its kind of brought me out of my shell," said Brewer.

But members say the goal of the chorus is to share their passion for music and bring joy to all who hear.

The group practices every Monday night at the North Street Church of Christ in Nacogdoches.

For more information on how to sign up visit the group's website: http://www.heartofthepineschorus.org

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.