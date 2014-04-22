SFA marching band selected to perform in 2015 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

In 18 months the streets of New York will bleed purple asthe SFA Lumberjack Marching Band performs in the 2015 Macy's Thanksgiving DayParade.

It will be the first time in SFA history for the band toperform in the famous parade.

"It's a huge spotlight to put this university," said WesleyWhatley, Creative Director, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Tuesday afternoon members of the band were surprised by thecreative director of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Wesley Whatley.

Whatley says the Macy's band selection committee reviewed 175applications and videos and 10 bands were selected, of those 10 only four werefrom universities

"We'll have three million spectators for the band to performfor live on the streets of New York and over 50 million people on television,"said Whatley.

Band Director David Campo said they submitted theirapplication last October and says he's excited to represent the university on anational scale.

"It really makes usvisible to the world in a way we haven't had the opportunity before," said Campo.

And for members of the marching band the opportunity is adream come true.

"I've always wantedto march in the parade since I was in high school now that actually get to doit I'm overwhelmed," said Ashlee Darden.

Head twirler Alexia Guilbeau says the band practices fourdays a week and performs on weekends and says the opportunity is a product of theirhard work.

"We have goals tomeet and we meet them and we're really dedicated to what we do," said Guilbeau.

SFA officials believe their Thanksgiving Daydebut will showcase the programs legacy and represent all the students who onceheld a place in the Lumberjack Marching Band.

"SFA is a specialplace and this band is a special band," said Guilbeau.

Macy's officials say they announce theperforming bands 18 months ahead of time to give each school plenty of time torecruit and fundraise for their trips.

