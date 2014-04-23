Lufkin Host Lions Club members dedicated to service at Angelina County Benefit Rodeo

Wednesday night hundreds made their way into the AngelinaExpo Center for a memorable night at the rodeo.

"This is one of thetop five rodeos in the nation so there's a lot to go into it we pretty muchwork all year on it," said Glen Arnold, President Lufkin Hosts Lions Club.

This is the 67th year for the Angelina County BenefitRodeo to continue in Lufkin and for the past 54 years the Lufkin Host Lionsclub has planned and organized the event.

For the next four days yellow vests and hats will be seenaround the arena, greeting people at the door and working the stands makingsure rodeo goers have a great experience.

"If we have a very successfulrodeo then we are able to contribute a lot of money back to the community,"said Steve Hall, Lion's Club Member.

From making cotton candy to flipping burgers, lion's clubmembers work to make sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

"We have about 200members that are out here working the next four nights to brings this to you,"said Arnold.

Volunteers began set up last Sunday and will work untilclean-up this coming Sunday, their goal is to ensure the give as much money aspossible to local charities.

"We are all here forfree that means more money for our charity," said Jody Anderson, Lion's ClubMember.

The Angelina County Benefit Rodeo continues Thursdaywith the first ever Calf Scramble.

