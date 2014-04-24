Mosaic Center honors 18th graduating class

Thursday night 14 women were geared up to start the nextchapter of their lives.

"It's very excitingit's a blessing, it's a blessing to have made it this far," said MoniqueSingletary, Graduate.

Family, friends and community members gathered at FirstChristian Church to honor the 18th class of Mosaic Center Graduates.

The graduates completed an 11-week job, life and skillsprogram.

"Interviewing for jobs,using computers, getting CPR certification and food handling certification,"said Donna Busler, Executive Director.

Executive Director Donna Busler says half of the graduatingclass has already found full-time employment, some have decided to continuewith secondary education and a few are still looking for jobs.

"Women in thiscommunity want to work they simply lack the skills and the connections and theself confidence to get back into the job market," said Busler.

Graduate Karen Pierce says she enrolled in the program tolearn computer skills but believes she gained so much more.

"You get closer toGod but you also get it just improves your life so much with everything you learn,"said Pierce.

And Pierce believesshe's gained lifelong friends in the process.

"We've all criedtogether and laughed together they're wonderful," said Pierce.

Each graduate got to share just a piece ofwhat they learned during the program and although no testimony was the same,all of the woman hope to move in the same direction, forward.

"If you needencouragement and you need more of the Word that is the perfect place to go,"said Singletary.

TheMosaic Center is now taking applications for the next 11-week job life andskills program , that course is free and will start in September.

