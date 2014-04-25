SFA students take back the night in honor of sexual assault awareness month

SFA students and sexual assault advocates took to thestreets of Nacogdoches with signs in hand in an effort to take back the night.

"Anytime and anywhereits not just at night but woman don't have to be fearful at night," said JoyPitts, Primary Prevention Coordinator Family Crisis Center.

The goal of Friday night's walk was to shatter the silencein support of sexual assault victims and raise awareness throughout thecommunity.

"We have a tendency tonot want to talk about the bad stuff that happens to us and this is a forum forpeople to come," said Pitts.

SFA Director of Counseling Jill Milem says sexual assault iscommon on college campuses and says it's essential that students know their boundaries.

"Its real important for college students to understand whatsexual assault is and to spread the word that its unacceptable," said Milem.

Senior Meghan Turner told her peers 60 percentof sexual assault cases go unreported on college campuses.

"I'm a part of the Greekcommunity so I see 100 girls and things like this happen all the time,"said Turner.

Turner says freshman are most at risk, fromthe time they move in until thanksgiving break.

"They are new to thecollege experience they don't really know what to do and alcohol is a hugefactor," said Turner.

But advocates say anyone can become a victimand they hope spreading their message will keep someone safe.

