Honor and Remember Texas opens Jasper Office

A single flame set in the center of gold star, boarded byred, white and blue, represents the memory of soldierswho gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Honor and Remember flag is a symbol of gratitude andrespect to those who fought and gave their all for our nation's freedom.

"It's something youpay for, at least a lot of families have, you and I haven't," said Roy James,TX State Director, Honor and Remember.

The Honor and Remember organization was founded in 2008, theTexas chapter was established in 2011, last Thursday they opened the stateheadquarters in Jasper.

"Jasper embraces thepatriotic notion that we're American and we know where our freedom comes from,"said James.

The red, white and blue building also serves as a veteranresource center and Vietnam veteran Allan Duquette says it's essential forveteran to have a place to call their own.

"To get together withpeople who understand is important, I run into veterans all the time they willtell me stuff they won't tell their own families," said Duquette.

Since forming inTexas in 2011 the Honor and Remember organization has presented over 2,200flags to the families of fallen soldiers.

"We place the rank,the name of the soldier, the day they fell and where they fell, whether it beIraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Germany, Japan wherever," said James.

During Vietnam Duquette served as a helicopter pilot and hesays the one of the toughest things about being a veteran is being forgotten.

"I lost two friends,three of us went into the military, I'm the only one who came back. I still rememberthem I would like other people to remember their sacrifice," said Duquette.

Officials hope that having a focal point forthe organization will people of their responsibility.

"To pick up the torchand to make certain we are worthy of that freedom and liberty that's been givento us at such a high cost," said James.

For more information on the organization visit http://www.honorandremember.org/

