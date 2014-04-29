1 dead following shooting in Trinity

A search is entering its third day as Trinity Police officers' hunt for a man who they say bolted from officers after they attempted to serve a warrant on him after he tried to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

A search is entering its third day as Trinity Police officers' hunt for a man who they say bolted from officers after they attempted to serve a warrant on him after he tried to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Following a shooting incident in Trinity that left a 36-year-old man dead late Monday night, the Trinity Police Department is seeking a "person of interest" in the case.

According to the Trinity Police Department's Facebook page, Trinity Police officers responded to the sound of multiple gunshots and the report that someone had been shot at approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday. The shooting occurred on a private drive known as P. Gibson, which is located off of Walker Street.

Antonio Clay was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the TPD Facebook page.

"We heard multiple gunshots like weheard two next thing we heard six to eight," said Emmanuel Blanton, TrinityResident.

Trinity Police Chief Steve Jones asked for help from the Texas Rangers, and three Rangers showed up on the scene to assist with the investigation. Trinity County Sheriff's deputies and the Trinity County District Attorney's office investigator also assisted with the investigation.

The Trinity Police Department has identified Robert Corley, 29, as a person of interest in the case. He is being sought for questioning, according to the Facebook post.

"Pending a complete investigation, limited information is being released about the shooting," the Trinity Police Department's Facebook page stated. "Please don't assume anything."

Jones asked for the public to pray for the victim's family.

Resident Emmanuel Blanton says he's lived inTrinity his entire life and has seen a lot of violence.

He believes clay's death should be a wake-upcall for change.

"There's lots of hatred in a small town,a lot of people feel like they should be doing better or they could be doingsomething different with their lives but they're not," said Blanton.

If you have information that may help with the investigation, you can call the Trinity Police Department at (936) 594-2505 or the Crime Stoppers hot line at (936) 642-2334.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.