3rd victim in 'gang-related' shooting near Lufkin park still unable to speak to detectives

In all, three men were injured in the shooting incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Sgt. David Casper, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said the victim, Darryl Bedford Jr., 26, of Lufkin is still at Hermann Hospital and is unable to speak at this time.

"Detectives are attempting to find some form of communication that would allow them to conduct an interview with him in hopes of obtaining more information," Casper said.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Lufkin Police officers were dispatched out to Lufkin's Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:15 a.m. in reference to three gunshot victims who arrived at the emergency room.

Two of the victims, Uric Godet and Trasmin Perkins, both of Lufkin, sustained leg injuries. Both men were treated for their injuries and released.

The third victim was shot in the back, according to the press release. Shortly after that man arrived at the hospital ER, he was airlifted by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Casper said, at first, they did not identify the third man because the name they were given turned out to be an alias.

Casper said after interviews with several third party witnesses at the hospital, detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

Lufkin Police Department detectives were notified and responded to the scene. During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives learned that the incident occurred in the vicinity of Winston Park located at 1009 Clinton Street in Lufkin.

"They located different caliber shell cases at the scene there," Casper said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is urged to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. People with information about this shooting incident can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Lufkin at 9936) 639-TIPS or by submitting the tip at the Crime Stoppers Web site.

Crime Stoppers Tipsters never give their name and Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest related to this incident.

