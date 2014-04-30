Lufkin organizations complete 18-hole disc golf course in Morris Frank Park

Golfers in Lufkin now have a new placeto tee-off and it won't be with a ball and club but with a disc.

"Its gained popularity all overthe country even the world its one of the fastest growing sports in Americaright now," said Jason Soule, President, Lufkin Launchers.

Monday community members gathered atthe 18-hole tournament quality disc golf course in Morris Frank Park for aribbon cutting ceremony.

"Out there is a beautiful courseand the cooperation with the city of Lufkin has been unprecedented," saidSoule.

The course spans the entire width ofthe park, Lufkin Parks and Recreation, Leadership Lufkin and the Lufkinlaunchers partnered together to complete the nine month project.

"What we've done is actuallydesigned a course and cut out throwing lanes we have water in the back forpeople to throw over," said Jason Arnold, Assistant Director, Lufkin Parksand Recreation>

President of the Lufkin LaunchersJason Soule helped design the course and he says its nice to have place to playhere in town.

"We would drive Nacogdoches andthere are four tournament caliber courses in Nacogdoches," said Soule.

Soule says he's been playing for fouryears and its essentially the same concept as golf.

You start at the tee area and throw atthe basket.

"Instead of counting hits on aball you're counting throws of a disc," said Soule.

And It's not as easy as it looks butwith some practice anyone can enjoy the sport.

"From a small child to a seniorcitizen can play disc golf and enjoy it," said Soule.

And Saturday they will have the chanceto, Leadership Lufkin is hosting a disc golf tournament to christen the course.

There are five divisionsin Saturday's tournament: advanced, intermediate, recreational, women andjuniors.

Officials say so far about50 people have signed up.

The tournament will get underway at 10:00 a.m.

