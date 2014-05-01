Newton man indicted for murder in infant death

The Jasper County Grand Jury indicted a Newton man on a murder charge in connection the death of his girlfriend's infant son in 2013.

Justin Dewayne Havard is charged in the death of 4-month-old Ryland McDaniel.

The incident happened on November 8, 2013, according to Jasper Police Chief Robert MacDonald, Havard called 911 and told the dispatcher that the infant was choking. Havard had been babysitting his girlfriend's two children, Ryland and a 4-year-old girl.

When officers questioned Havard at the hospital, his story allegedly didn't match the child's injuries, MacDonald said.

A medical examination showed the child had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

After the baby was taken to the emergency room of a Jasper hospital, the child was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Houston. The baby died at the Houston hospital on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Havard was initially charged with injury to a child.

