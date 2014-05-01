Federal agents raid Angelina Rehab Center

Federal agents have served a search warrant on Angelina Rehab Center.

According to Lufkin police spokesman David Casper, officials with Health and Human Services of the Office of the Inspector General were conducting the warrant.

Lufkin police are on scene to assist with security, Casper said.

Inside the business, a receptionist was calling clients to let them know ARC was closed for the day and federal agents were interviewing employees.

The OIG investigates fraudand abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and more than 300 other Health and HumanServices Programs.

But it's not clear why thewarrant was issued.

The Angelina Rehab Centeropened here in Lufkin in May of 2010 and its owned by Vinod Sohini

In 2012 the center wasnominated for small business of the year by the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce

The Angelina Rehab Center providesphysical, occupational, hand and pediatric therapy for patients and they doaccept both Medicare and Medicaid and they also contract with home healthservices.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.