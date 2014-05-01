1 transported to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck near Pollok

A Pollok woman was transported to the hospital following athree-vehicle wreck on Highway 69.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper MarcSlocum, Betty Cochran, 68, was taken to Memorial Hospital.

According to the DPS report, Joe Crawford, 49, of Lufkin wasdriving a Dodge truck southbound on Highway 69 and turned left on ChimneyStreet. Slocum says Cochran was drivingnorthbound on 69 when the truck turned in front of her vehicle.

Slocum says Cochran's car hit the truck and the truck spun and hit asliver Chrysler Sebring.

Cochran was the only driver taken to the hospital she isbeing treated for minor injuries.

Crawford was given a citation for turning when it wasunsafe.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.