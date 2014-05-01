160 senior citizens enjoy prom night in Lufkin

Thursdaywas prom night for about 160 seniors.

"I'm going to dance in my wheel chair," said ShirleyWharff, Attendee.

SeniorCitizens that is, 10 senior care facilities in Angelina County and Nacogdochesworked together to put on a USO themed senior prom.

"I think it's really going to give them aboost, we've encouraged them to come and dress in their Sunday best," said JohnniePerry, Americare EMS, Facility Liaison.

Andthese seniors showed up in style, dawning, gowns, hats, pearls and corsages tocomplete their outfits.

64-year-oldPam Runnels didn't waste any time and spent most of prom on the dance floor.

"Anytime there was music I was there I love itand music is fun it brings people together," said Runnels.

MyrtleSpade said she never went to prom and isn't much of a dancer she says sheprefers to the social side of the event.

"I'm just enjoying the music and talking topeople," said Spade.

And whatwould prom be without a king and queen, each facility chose a nominee for thetitles and then organizers picked the prom royalty at random.

ShirleyWharff says she never attended her prom but believes this prom night wasunforgettable

"That's what it's all about, we may be in oursenior years but we still love to get out," said Wharff.

Eachsenior care facility has an activities coordinator, organizers say they all metand began planning the event last fall.

