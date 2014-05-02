New event introduced at the 17th Annual Science and Tech Fair

Friday, plants, rockets, robots and one-of-a- kindcontraptions took center stage on the arena floor at Angelina County expocenter.

After months of hard works and creativity hundreds ofstudents from schools throughout Angelina County brought their inventions tothe 17th annual science and tech fair.

"I do feel veryaccomplished," said Bailey Ortiz, 7th grade student.

At last year's science and tech fair robotics was introducedinto the competition.

This year Conversion Contraption was introduced, it verysimilar to the Rube Goldberg machine.

"It would not workuntil today and I'm so grateful that it worked," said Ashley Walker, 8thgrade student.

Students were challenged to build a contraption thatutilizes as many forms of energy and as many energy conversions as possible.

8th grade student Ashley walker starts her inventionwith a press of a button.

"The water makes theball drop which turns on the fan and turns this over, pops the balloon andmakes the cleat kick the ball," said Walker.

Walker says soccer is her life so she spent a month creatinga device that might help her out on the field.

"Since my brother he doesn'tnecessarily want to play outside and he just sitting on his computer and Ineeded a buddy to pass the ball with," said Walker.

7th grade student Bailey Ortiz says her and herpartner used a golf ball, baseball and a basketball for their project but ittook some trial and error to create five different forms of energy.

"The door hinge sometimesit would get stuck and the basketball wouldn't roll down," said Ortiz.

But organizers believe the time an effort spent on eachproject will help then not only in science but in life after high school.

All of the first place winners took home ribbons $25 giftcards and will be put on display at the Texas Forestry Museum.

