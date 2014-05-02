Jasper native receive SFA College of Fine Art’s Dean’s Award

Jasper native Clara Boyett is a junior at SFAand she is making a name for herself.

Boyett has been playing the piano for 13 yearsand she recently received the Jack and Naioma Ledbetter Dean's Award in Music.

Boyett has also beenrecognized on the president's list every semester while at SFA and has receivedseveral scholarships.

She says her piano pieces range from four toten minutes and it takes an entire semester to prepare for recital at the endof the year.

"A lot of time and practice because you haveto learn the notes and be able to perfect them to make it sound right and thememorizing and practicing and performing it and its just nice to have confirmation that ok this is what I'm supposedto be doing," said Boyett.

Boyett says she knew veryearly on in life that she was passionate about music. Currently Boyett servesas the pianist at Northwood Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.

