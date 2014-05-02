Angelina Rehabilitation Center re-opens following raid by federal agents

The Angelina Rehabilitation Center reopened Friday, and physicians were seeing patients. On Thursday, the ARC was closed while federal agents served a search warrant on the facility.

According to Sgt. David Casper, a spokesman with the Lufkin Police Department, officials with the Office of the Inspector General with the Health and Human Services conducted the search warrant.

After East Texas News reached out to the Vinod Sohini, the owner of the Angelina Rehabilitation Center for comment, Ali Fazel, an attorney with the Houston law firm of Scardino & Fazel, sent a statement on behalf of ARC.

"Federal authorities conducted a search of Angelina Rehabilitation Center on May 1, 2014; the Company complied with all law enforcement requests," Fazel said in her statement. "The search and activities of law enforcement has come as a surprise; however, companies who participate in the health care industry are audited and investigated from time to time. At this early stage, we are uncertain as to the nature of the investigation, and remain confident that the investigation will show that Angelina Rehabilitation Center is committed to quality care for its patients."

In her statement, Fazel said the Angelina Rehabilitation Center's "first and foremost priority is to take care of their patients, employees, and neighbors."

"Since 2004, Angelina Rehabilitation Center has only strived to provide patients with the quickest, most effective rehabilitation and our hope is that no one, including the media, assumes or speculates anything from the events of May 1," Fazel said. "We are confident that after a complete and fair investigation all will conclude that no inappropriate activities were undertaken by Angelina Rehabilitation Center."

While the federal agents were executing the search warrant, Lufkin Police officers were on scene to assist with security.

Inside the business, a receptionist was calling clients to let them know ARC was closed for the day and federal agents were interviewing employees.

The OIG investigates fraud and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and more than 300 other Health and Human Services Program. However, it's not clear why the warrant was issued.

In 2012 the center was nominated for small business of the year by the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.

The Angelina Rehab Center provides physical, occupational, hand, and pediatric therapy for patients and they do accept both Medicare and Medicaid and they also contract with home health services.

