Center Trooper injured, Shelbyville man shot, killed by officer in Shelby Co. incident

The Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety are investigating a trooper-involved fatal shooting Sunday night in Shelby County.

"You could hear it,it was pow pow pow," said Kteria Clifton, witness.

Around 6:25 p.m., a state trooper was trying to stop a stolen 2003 Dodge pickup on State Highway 87, just outside Center near FM 139. According to Texas DPS, Jonathan Swindle, 38, struck another trooper, Zach Mills, who was outside his vehicle on the roadway.



"They had thrown out a spike strip and the truck hit the spike strip and when it did it kind of veered and that's when the truck hit the officer," said Clifton.





Swindle continued driving into a nearby pasture, where he was fatally shot. "The preliminary investigation indicates that shots were fired from the DPS Trooper and Center Police Department," a news release stated.





Kteria Clifton lives right down the road fromwhere the incident happened and she says she heard gun shots for about fiveminutes.

“You could see the police officers standing inthe parking lot and shooting it was a pretty crazy ordeal I’ve never seenanything like that so for a small town its really chaotic,” said Clifton.





Mills was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with a possible broken leg.





Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were also assisting DPS in the stop.

