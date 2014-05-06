Lufkin's First Assembly's coffee shop provides "hope in a cup," benefits mission efforts

One East Texas church is working to provide hope locally and around the world, and that effort starts with a cup of coffee.

The menu items for a coffee shop in the middle of a Lufkin church campus will benefit mission effort.

Frozen hot chocolate, mango smoothies, and peanut butter mochas are just a few of the menu items you'll find a Lufkin First Assembly's Café Aroma. They call it "hope in a cup," and it tastes delicious.

"This gives everyone an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves," said Nicole Roberts, an executive assistant and the manager of Café Aroma.

The church just recently opened the coffee shop and its run by church staff and more than 50 volunteers.

Jeremy Yancy, the executive pastor of Lufkin First Assembly, said Café Aroma is a way for people to enjoy something as simple as a cup of coffee or an artisan sandwich all while supporting local and global ministries.

"We're helping food distribution, disaster relief, we're supporting convoy of hope that's going into the Arkansas area, and we're helping global orphan through foster family care and elements in the region." Yancy said. "We are helping dig water wells in remote villages."

Roberts not only works in the coffee shop on Sunday mornings. This July, she and her family are taking the coffee with a cause concept to Belgium and opening a coffee shop to benefit victims of sex trafficking.

"In Texas Coffee House, we will just show hospitality to the people we have come to love in Belgium and bring awareness to human trafficking," Roberts said. "We'll do things like provide jobs for women who are rescued."

In 2012, the church opened a new kids center, and along with the new coffee shop, they opened new conference center facilities.

However, Yancy said the new additions aren't what make up the church, they are simply tools to share the love and hope of Christ. He said he and the church's members want people to visit their services, but they also want people to be on their campus and experience hospitality in a Christian environment.

Right now, the hours of Cafe Aroma are Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Church officials said they are hoping to expand those hours in the near future.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.