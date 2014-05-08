Center DPS trooper recovering after he was hit by suspect who was later shot, killed

A Shelby County Department of Public Safety trooper who was struck by stolen truck at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday evening is recovering at a Longview hospital.

DPS Trooper Zachary Mills is stationed in Center.

Around 6:25 p.m., a state trooper was trying to stop a stolen 2003 Dodge pickup on State Highway 87, just outside Center near FM 139. According to a DPS spokesman, Jonathan Swindle, 38, of Shelbyville, struck another trooper, Mills, who was outside his vehicle in the bar ditch, just off the roadway.



After he went around the spike strip, Swindle continued driving into a nearby pasture, where he was fatally shot.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that shots were fired from the DPS Trooper and Center Police Department," a news release stated.

In previous East Texas News story, Kteria Clifton, who lives right down the road from where the incident happened, said she heard gun shots for about five minutes.

"You could see the police officers standing in the parking lot and shooting it was a pretty crazy ordeal I've never seen anything like that so for a small town; it's really chaotic," Clifton said.

Mills was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with a possible broken leg.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were also assisting DPS in the stop.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.