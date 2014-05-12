Crockett nursing homes honor residents with wheelchair parade

Dozens of wheelchairs hit the streets of Crockett bright and early Monday morning to kick of National Nursing Home Week.

"It's good because I have a place to call home," said Charles LaRue, a Winfield Nursing Center resident.

Residents from Winfield Nursing Center, Whitehall Nursing Home, and Community Care Center traveled down Loop 304 for the 11th Annual Wheelchair Parade.

Megan Allison, the business development specialist for all three nursing homes, said they have events planned every day this week all to celebrate their residents.

"It shows them a time to shine like everyone else they are stuck behind closed doors it gives them a chance to get out and shine," Allison said.



And the residents loved every minute of it.

"I think it was awful nice, I was just glad to be in it," said Marshana Hatch, a Whitehall Nursing Home resident.

Margaret Sims, 74, said the activities are her favorite part of staying at Winfield and she added they are essential for her and all the residents.

"It keeps everyone's mind occupied," Sims said.

Allison said sometimes senior citizens are forgotten, and this week is about reminding them they are loved and appreciated.

"They're awesome, and they're funny. I feel like it reverts back to childhood. It's the circle of life. They're all kids at heart," said Allison.

Allison said she hopes their visibility today will remind others to show them the same courtesy.

"Whenever you see an old person, don't think of them as old person give them an opportunity to speak and let them shine," Allison said.

All three nursing homes will continue their celebration with a special fishing trip and various themed parties throughout the week.

