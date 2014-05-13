Job seekers take advantage of a variety of opportunities at Forest Country Job Fair

Organizers said there was something for everyone Tuesday afternoon at the Forest Country Job Fair.

"If they want to work there are jobs," said Stan Benckenstein, the owner of Spherion.

And hundreds of job seekers filled the Angelina College Activities Center in hopes of finding one right for them.

"I've got a really good feeling about it," said Karen Pierce, a job seeker.

Pierce, who recently graduated from the Mosaic Center, came to the job fair to find administrative work.

"Finding one that matches me is the biggest challenge," Pierce said.

A variety of applicants from college graduates to those who are under-unemployed and professionals making a career change took advantage of the job fair.

Benckenstein said he spoke with at least 400 applicants today and has come across plenty of strong candidates.

"We've seen management, and we've also seen college graduates and high school graduates. We've virtually gone through the whole gambit, but we need all those people to work in the workforce," Benckenstein said.



Billy Jack Annis said he's been on the job hunt for several months, and he was hoping find an information technology position.

"All kinds of technology, all the way to a calculators, computers, servers, all that," Annis said.

Annis said he has an associate's degree and is currently studying engineering at Stephen F. Austin State University and needs a job that will allow him to balance his busy schedule.

"I'm looking for something kind of flexible with school and family," Annis said.

Workforce Solutions managers had a few tips for job seekers.

They said to attend job fairs regularly, keep your resume updated, and dress to impress.

