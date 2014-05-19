Fireworks, fans line Lufkin street for AC softball team's arrival

After a cross-country trip and a late-night bus ride, the National Champion Angelina College softball team is back in East Texas.

The Lady Roadrunners arrived in Lufkin around 2 a.m. Monday to family members and fans who lined the road with fireworks and signs in celebration of their National Junior College Athletic Association title.





Saturday, AC knocked off Central Florida 8-5 in a winner-take-all game in St. George, Utah.





The sound of cheers and noise makers echoed across the Angelina College campus as the team unloaded their chartered bus early Monday.





Head coach Mark Mattson says the women were still cheering as the bus rolled into the Lufkin. "The girls were just going nuts on the bus. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, you know, and they understand that. We're just soaking it in right now."





This is the first national title in school history. Angelina College is also the first Texas softball team to win the NJCAA World Series.



